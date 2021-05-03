Apply Now for US Equestrian National Youth Sportsman’s Award

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the application period for the 2021 National Youth Sportsman’s Award is now open. The award serves to identify future leaders across US Equestrian’s 29 recognized breeds and disciplines and to celebrate outstanding youth for their achievements. Applications will be accepted through August 15, 2021.

Active members age 17 years and younger as of December 1, 2020 and in good standing with US Equestrian and their recognized affiliate associations are eligible to apply.

The overall winner will receive a commemorative trophy, a $1,000 grant payable to the educational program of their choice, and a nomination for US Equestrian’s 2021 Junior Equestrian of the Year. The reserve overall winner receives a $500 grant payable to the educational program of their choice.

“Receiving this award helped me to attend the school of my choice, William Woods University, where I can pursue a Biology degree while still being able to ride and study equestrian studies. College expenses are increasing for families every year, so receiving this grant helped to offset some of that financial cost for my family while I pursue my degree and passion in the equestrian industry,” said Devin Sell (Georgetown, Ky.), 2019 National Youth Sportsman’s Award recipient.

Applicants should demonstrate an ongoing commitment and dedication to the promotion of equestrian sport, serve as positive role models, and exhibit characteristics that exemplify sportsmanship principles. Applicants must also demonstrate their involvement in their community’s equestrian activities, as well as involvement at any level of competition, including local, regional, and national events.

To apply, contact your recognized affiliate organization or download the application on usef.org to learn more about the required materials, including a résumé outlining equestrian involvement and accomplishments, an essay, and three references.

Photo by: Allie Poovey