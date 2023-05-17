Applications for 2023 US Equestrian National Youth Sportsman’s Award Open Now

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the application period is now open for the 2023 National Youth Sportsman’s Award. Applications will be accepted through August 15.

Ryder Richardson, winner of the 2022 US Equestrian National Youth Sportsman's Award. ©Sage Social Branding

The 2023 US Equestrian National Youth Sportsman’s Award is open to applicants aged 17 or younger as of December 1, 2022. The award is open to individuals across all breeds and disciplines who are active members of US Equestrian and their Recognized National Affiliate organization.

The goal of the award is to identify potential future leaders in the equine industry and recognize youth members for their achievements both in and outside of the sport. Applicants should demonstrate an ongoing dedication to the promotion of equestrian sport, serve as a positive role model for their peers, participate at any level of equestrian competition, exhibit characteristics of positive sportsmanship, and be involved in their community.

Cheryl Rubenstein is a member of the USEF National Breeds and Disciplines Council, which oversees the National Youth Sportsman's Award, and has been part of the selection committee in recent years.

"If you want to find inspiration, energy, and passion, see what the youth members of US Equestrian are up to these days," said Rubenstein. "Having been a part of helping select our National Youth Sportsman’s Award Winners for several years, I am continually impressed by the passion, focus, and positivity the younger members of our sport exhibit in the equestrian and their greater communities, as well as their promotion of horse sports and outstanding overall achievement. These all-star applicants suggest that our future is in great hands."

Applications must be submitted directly to the applicant’s US Equestrian Recognized National Affiliate. Each affiliate organization will select one nominee to submit to US Equestrian for final selection of the overall award winner.

The National Youth Sportsman’s Award winner will be recognized during the Pegasus Awards at the US Equestrian Annual Meeting. The overall winner will receive a commemorative trophy and a $1,000 grant to be paid to the educational program of their choice. The overall reserve winner will receive a $500 educational grant.

Visit the US Equestrian National Youth Sportsman’s Award page for more information, including full guidelines, application, and Recognized National Affiliate contact information.