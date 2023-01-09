Applications for the $10,000 Stephens College USEF Saddle Seat Medal Scholarship Are Due Oct. 1

Lexington, Ky. – Youth saddle seat equitation riders are encouraged to submit their applications for the 2023 $10,000 Stephens College USEF Saddle Seat Medal Scholarship. This scholarship is open to high school juniors and seniors who will compete in the 2023 USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final at the UPHA American Royal National Championship Horse Show, or who have competed in and placed in the top four of a USEF Saddle Seat Medal qualifying class during the 2023 competition season. The deadline for applications is Oct. 1, 2023.

Download the 2023 Sally Jackson & Stephens College Scholarship specifications here.

Download the 2023 Stephens College Scholarship Application here.

The Stephens College scholarship program was created by Sally Jackson to support students who are committed to continuing their involvement with American Saddlebred horses or the equine industry while advancing their education at Stephens College in Columbia, Mo.

Columbia is the ultimate college town with the University of Missouri just a short walk from Stephens Campus. Stephens has a first-class equestrian facility and program, plus it is unique in it allows you to take your horse or pet to school with you. All applicants must be a competing member in good standing with USEF and their respective affiliate organization.

Learn more about Stephens College at www.stephens.edu.

$10,000 USEF Medal Scholarship

The $10,000 USEF Medal Scholarship will be awarded to the winner of the equitation rider video/application. Open to riders who will compete in the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final, or for those who have competed in Medal qualifying classes during the show season. The winner will be selected by the review committee and the winner must attend the presentation at the Final.

