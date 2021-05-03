Applications Closing Soon for 2021 FEI Endurance Pan American Championships and World Championships for Young Riders & Juniors

Lexington, Ky. – Endurance athletes are encouraged to submit their Applications of Intent for the 2021 FEI Endurance Pan American Championships and the FEI Endurance World Championships for Young Riders & Juniors. The final deadline for both applications is Thursday, April 29, 2021.

The applications are available through the Member Dashboard on USEF.org. Additional information on the application process for each championship is available through USEF.org/endurance.

The 2021 Pan American Championships is scheduled to take place July 28-29 in Campinas, Brazil. The World Championships for Young Riders & Juniors is set for September 6-11 in Ermelo, the Netherlands.

For more information, please contact Steven Morrissey, Project Director of High Performance Programs, at [email protected].

