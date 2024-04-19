Anna Marek & Fayvel Finish Ninth Overall in FEI Dressage World Cup Final Grand Prix Freestyle

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Anna Marek and Fayvel were the highest-placed U.S. combination at the end of the final day of dressage competition at the 2024 FEI Dressage World Cup Final, earning a 74.518 percent in the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle for ninth place. Ben Ebeling and Indeed earned 13th with a 72.511 percent, while Kevin Kohmann and Duenensee took 14th with a 72.364 percent.



Anna Marek and Fayvel

(Dirk Caremans)

Marek (Dunnellon, Fla.) and Fayvel, a 2010 KPWN gelding owned by Cynthia Davila and cared for by Katherine Esterline, marked their closing of their first FEI World Cup Final appearance together with a strong showing in the freestyle, receiving strong marks from the judging panel with their choreography to an upbeat composition of contemporary pop and house music. As Marek has noted, the pair only started competing in CDIs together this year as Fayvel was the primary mount for his owner, Cynthia Davila, who is a longtime client of Marek’s. After the training of the Grand Prix movements came so easily to Fayvel, Davila encouraged Marek to give it a shot with the result being a qualification to represent the U.S. at an FEI World Cup Final.



“My ride today on Fayvel was honestly just so fun. I was first into the arena and really wanted to get everyone excited and start off with a bang. I swear he knew that it was freestyle day. He was warming up all excited and he rode the best he has been all week today. He just loves the freestyle,” said Marek. “The venue was awesome, and it was a very cool experience to ride in that stadium. For me, it was a great first World Cup experience and hopefully I’ll be able to do more in the future.”



Also taking on his first FEI World Cup Final and following in his father Jan’s footsteps, Ben Ebeling (Wellington, Fla.) and Indeed, improved their overall marks from their FEI Grand Prix test on Wednesday to finish with a solid 72.511 percent in their final appearance in Riyadh. The pair were given strong marks for their artistic score, including an 81 percent. Ebeling has had the ride on Indeed, a 2008 Swedish Warmblood mare owned by Vantage Equestrian Group II, LLC and cared for by Morad Almasri, for a few years after taking the reins over from Jan, with the pair earning several career firsts together along the way.



For Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.), the experience and journey of competing at the Grand Prix level with Duenensee has been one years in the making and their trip down the centerline at their first FEI World Cup Final marks a significant moment for the pair. Duenensee, a 2009 Hanoverian gelding owned by Diamante Farms and cared for by German Rodriguez, have been working towards qualification for their first FEI World Cup Final for the past year, getting stronger in their partnership together. The pair earned a 72.364 percent to close out their first individual final together, with goals of representing the U.S. more in the future.



