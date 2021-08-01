Andalusian and Lusitano Horses Take Center Stage at IALHA National Championship Show

Fort Worth, Texas – The International Andalusian and Lusitano Horse Association (IALHA) is gearing up to host the 2021 IALHA National Championship Show from November 9-13 in Fort Worth, Texas. IALHA Nationals brings together the country’s top Andalusian and Lusitano horses to compete in over 140 classes representing an array of disciplines, including dressage, driving, reining, saddle seat equitation, working equitation, and much more.

This year's show is dedicated to the memory of longtime IALHA member and supporter Henry Gutierrez and in honor of his wife Maureen Gutierrez of Gutierrez Andalusians (Yucaipa, Calif.).

The judging panel of Walter de la Brosse (Los Angeles, Calif.), Nancy Harvey (Sierra Madre, Calif.), Beverly Rogers (Cave Creek, Ariz.), Gareth Selwood (Youngstown, N.Y.), and Elizabeth Shatner (Studio City, Calif.) will decide who takes home the coveted National Champion titles.

Prize List

Photo by: [email protected] Images