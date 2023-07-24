Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West Set to Begin in California

San Juan Capistrano, Calif. – The best of the west in the junior hunter division are at Southern California’s Blemheim Equisports this week to compete for national championship titles. Competition in the 2023 edition of Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – West (JHNC) will kick off on Monday, July 24, with the first rides of this three-phase competition.

JHNC features qualified competitors in the 3’3” and 3’6” heights and four sections within each height for a total of eight sections and eight championship titles on the line:

Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Small Junior Hunter 16-17

Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Large Junior Hunter 16-17

Avery Glynn and Dalmore. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Final placings will be determined by scores across a classic round, under saddle class, and handy hunter round. The two jumping phases count for 40% each of the total score while the under saddle makes up the remaining 20%. The highest scoring rider across all sections in each height will be named Grand Champion. The classic and 3'6" under saddle will take place on Monday, July 23, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT. Riders will return for their handy rounds, the 3'3" under saddle and the final awards presentations on Tuesday, July 24.

How to Watch

The Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West will be livestreamed on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV. US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can access the live stream, and subscribers and members will be able to watch replays on demand. Learn more here.

Click here for orders of go and live scoring.

USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic

JHNC week begins with the USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic presented by Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College, held the day before the start of JHNC competition. This class combines equitation and hunters for a unique challenge over three phases held in a single day.

This year, 41 riders competed for the West Coast title, and Avery Glynn (Petaluma, Calif.) rode Dalmore, a 2012 Selle Français gelding owned by Kenilworth Sport Horses, LLC, to the champion title. Competition launched with all entries completing their classic rounds. The top 25 entries from round one were invited back to compete in the handy round, and the top six returned to trade horses for a final ride-off. Glynn handled each of the phases with skillful riding and polished form to finish the competition in the top spot.

Stay Connected

Keep up with the US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.