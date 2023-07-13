2025 FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors and 2025 FEI Endurance Pan American Championship Selection Memos Available Now

Lexington, Ky. – Endurance athletes who are considering applying to compete in the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors or the FEI Endurance Pan American Championship for Seniors and Young Riders & Juniors in 2025 are encouraged to review the selection memos for these events, which are now available on the endurance page on USEF.org.

The 2025 FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors is scheduled for September 5-6, 2025, in Buftea, Romania. The FEI expects to announce the dates and location for the 2025 FEI Endurance Pan American Championship later this month.

The selection memos for both championships provide important information on selection, including requirements for qualifying events as well as the ranking formula that is used to determine qualification for the U.S. Endurance Team at these events. Please note the information is based on the recommendations of the USEF Endurance Sport Committee and is subject to change due to final approval of the full selection procedures by the USEF Board of Directors or USEF Executive Committee.

Click here to download the selection memo for the 2025 FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors.

Click here to download the selection memo for the 2025 FEI Endurance Pan American Championship.

If you have any questions or feedback on the full Selection Procedures prior to their approval of the above information, please do not hesitate to contact Steven Morrissey, Managing Director of Sport Logistics & Non-Olympic Disciplines, at [email protected].

