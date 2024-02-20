2024 USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals Qualifying Season Has Begun

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian invites saddle seat equitation athletes in the junior exhibitor and adult amateur ranks to plan their path to the 2024 USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals. The finals will be held once again at the UPHA American Royal National Horse Show in Kansas City, Mo., in November.

2023 USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final champion Izzy Fischer riding Sugar Fund. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Competitors in medal qualifying classes and in the finals may ride any breed of horse, and the expanded qualifying opportunities at Morgan and Arabian shows that started in the 2023 season are continuing for 2024.

Arabian riders may qualify for the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals by placing in the top four in designated saddle seat equitation classes at the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, Ohio Buckeye Sweepstakes & NSHR District Championships, and the Arabian and Half-Arabian Youth National Championships. See full details here.

For Morgan riders, the top four placing riders in an American Morgan Horse Association Saddle Seat Silver Medal class held at a USEF-licensed competition will also be qualified for the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals. Click here to see a current list of qualifying AMHA shows.

To search for all horse shows with USEF Saddle Seat Medal or Saddle Seat Adult Amateur Medal qualifying classes for the 2024 season, visit the Equitation Competition Search on USEF.org and use the “Medal Program” dropdown menu to select your division.

For more information, visit the saddle seat section of USEF.org or contact Emily McSweeney at [email protected].

About the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals

The USEF Saddle Seat Medal traces its origins to 1937, when the Van Sinderen Trophy was first awarded to the junior equitation rider who accumulated the most points in American Horse Shows Association medal classes across hunt seat, stock seat, and saddle seat. The disciplines were divided into their own medal classes in 1948, and the Saddle Seat Medal Final in its current form began in 1950. US Equestrian added the Saddle Seat Adult Amateur Medal Final for competitors aged 18 and up in 2001.

