2022 FEI Longines Jumping Nations Cup™ San Juan Capistrano Canceled Due to Ongoing EHV-1 Concerns

Lexington, Ky. – Blenheim EquiSports has announced the cancellation of the 2022 FEI Longines Jumping Nations Cup™ San Juan Capistrano, which was set to be held from May 10-15, 2022, in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., due to the current EHV-1 outbreak in California in a decision supported by both the FEI and US Equestrian.



“The safety and welfare of our members and their horses is our top priority and most important responsibility, and while we are disappointed for the Blenheim EquiSports management team and all of the athletes, we are fully supportive of this decision while the mitigation and containment efforts for EHV-1 are still ongoing in California,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “We are thankful to the FEI for their understanding and continued alignment with us given the circumstances we’ve faced on the West Coast this season.”



If you have questions on the USEF protocols, please email USEF at [email protected]. For additional information, please refer to the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Equine Disease Communication Center websites.



USEF EHV-1 Resources