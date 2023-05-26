Western Equitation Medal and Ranch Classes Offer Expanded Opportunities for Exhibitors and Show Managers

US Equestrian invites competition managers to add Western Equitation Medal and Ranch classes to their prize lists for 2023. These Western classes are rapidly growing in popularity, and because both the Western Equitation Medal and the Ranch divisions are open to all breeds, they provide an opportunity to reach a wider pool of exhibitors for your show.

(Ashley Swift/US Equestrian)

Western Equitation Medal

The Western Equitation Medal includes divisions for junior and amateur adult riders. The class is judged 50% on rail work at the walk, jog, and lope and 50% on a pattern. No qualifications are required for exhibitors to enter these classes. US Equestrian will send a medal for each class hosted, and eligible riders can earn points toward USEF Horse of the Year awards.

Learn more about the USEF Western Equitation Medal Program here.

How to Host:

Sign in to your Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org. Select the Western (Open) box under “divisions and ratings” when renewing a license, or email [email protected] to add it to your existing license ($100 change fee).

Add the junior and adult medal classes to your prize list. If your prize list has already been submitted, email [email protected] at least five (5) days before the start of the show to add the classes.

Ranch Classes

The Ranch division is a popular and growing division across numerous breeds, and it is a new US Equestrian division for 2023. Ranch classes include:

Ranch Horse Riding

Ranch Horse Cow Work

Ranch Horse Rail Pleasure

Ranch Horse Trail

Ranch Reining

Ranch Working Cow

Ranch Cutting

Ranch Versatility

Ranch Conformation

How to Host:

Sign in to your Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org . Select the Western (Open) box under “divisions and ratings” when renewing a license, or email [email protected] to add it to your existing license ($100 change fee).

Add the desired Ranch classes to your prize list. If your prize list has already been submitted, email [email protected] at least five (5) days before the start of the show to add the classes.

at least five (5) days before the start of the show to add the classes. Consider adding other Western classes, including Working Cow Horse, Trail, Western Pleasure, and Western Riding.

Learn more about Ranch classes and other Western offerings in the Western chapter of the US Equestrian Rulebook.