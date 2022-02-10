Western Dressage Updates for USEF Lite Competitions and Equitation Patterns

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced updates for the Western dressage discipline regarding USEF Lite competitions and equitation patterns listed in Appendix A of the USEF Rulebook’s Western Dressage chapter.

USEF Lite Competitions

A Presidential Modification was recently approved so that only a USEF-licensed Western dressage judge may officiate a USEF Lite Western dressage competition for the 2022 competition year. Learn more about the USEF Lite program.

Appendix A - Equitation Patterns

Western dressage members competing in equitation classes should reference the Western Dressage Association of America’s website for the correct 2022 equitation patterns, as well as the new 2022 tests up to Level 5.

2022 Equitation Patterns (all levels)

2022 WDAA Tests (all levels)

At the time of publication, equitation patterns listed in Appendix A in the Western Dressage chapter of the USEF Rulebook are out of date. US Equestrian is working to update the rulebook by removing the outdated patterns and will refer directly to the WDAA website for all tests and patterns moving forward.

Any questions regarding these updates should be directed to Nicole Zerbee, National Breeds & Non-FEI Disciplines Operations Manager, at [email protected].