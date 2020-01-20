USET Foundation and US Equestrian Saddened by Loss of Longtime Eventing Supporter Steve Blauner

Lexington, Ky. - The United States Equestrian Team (USET) Foundation and US Equestrian are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Steve Blauner, a valued USET Foundation trustee and longtime owner for U.S. Eventing Team High Performance Athletes Boyd Martin and Doug Payne.

Amber Heintzberger Photography



A dedicated proponent of the syndicate ownership model, he owned six horses through syndicates that represented the U.S. at the Olympic Games, World Equestrian Games and Pan American Games. An amateur rider himself, Steve also supported up-and-coming eventing athletes both as an owner and through launching the MARS Bromont Rising Program, which provides training and educational opportunities for under-25 athletes.



Steve was a motivated and engaged member of the equestrian community, continuously working to enhance visibility and exposure for the discipline of eventing, as well as ensuring other owners and supporters of the sport were involved with the USET Foundation and its mission. He was also a cornerstone of the equestrian community in Millbrook, New York, and instrumental in running the Millbrook Horse Trials.



A true servant of equestrianism, Steve was a member of the USET Foundation Benefit Committee, the USEF Event Owners Task Force, and greatly contributed to the success of U.S. High Performance Teams. The USET Foundation and US Equestrian send their deepest condolences to Ken Shelley, Steve’s partner, his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.