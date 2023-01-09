USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Finals Begin With East Coast Competition

Harrisburg, Pa. – The United States Equestrian Federation/National Collegiate Equestrian Association Junior Hunter Seat Medal Finals kick off on Sunday, October 22, with the East Coast competition at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show in Harrisburg, Pa. The West Coast competition will be held on November 11 at the National Sunshine Series II in Thermal, Calif.

The USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Finals provide an opportunity for aspiring collegiate equestrians to experience the NCEA format of hunter/jumping seat equitation and be recruited to a college or university team.

While qualifying competitions consist of a two-phase class with an over fences portion and a flat portion, the Finals include an additional bracket-format phase that requires riders to compete on unfamiliar horses in a format similar to that of the NCEA.

USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final - East

USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final - West

