USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals for Juniors and Adult Amateurs Set to Begin at UPHA American Royal National Championship Horse Show

Kansas City, Mo. – One of the most prestigious competitions for saddle seat equitation riders will take place this weekend at the UPHA American Royal National Championship Horse Show in Kansas City. The USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final for junior riders and the USEF Saddle Seat Adult Amateur Medal Final are open to riders of any breed and are the grand finale of the show season for many of the country’s top equitation athletes.

The USEF Saddle Seat Adult Amateur Medal Final will take place at the end of the daytime session on Friday, Nov. 10. This final is open to amateur riders aged 18 and up who have qualified during the 2023 season. The final includes rail work and individual workouts; the final placings are based 50% on rail work and 50% on the workout.

The USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final for junior riders will take place in two phases on Saturday, Nov. 11. All entries will compete in a preliminary phase consisting of rail work and individual workouts at 9:00 a.m. CT on Saturday morning. The judges will select the finalists to return for another round of rail work and individual workouts in the final phase at the end of the Saturday daytime session. The winner of the junior medal final is awarded the Adrian Van Sinderen Trophy, which dates back to 1937 and the original American Horse Shows Association equitation medal program.

