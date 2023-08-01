USEF Makes Reporting Easy with Text “2USEF” Program

Lexington, Ky. – The U.S. Equestrian Federation (USEF) is unveiling 2USEF (28733), a new, easy-to-remember number for anonymously submitting any misconduct concerns regarding the USEF Safe Sport Policy including the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies (MAAPP) and equine safety issues.

“USEF prioritizes the wellbeing of our athletes, both human and equestrian alike, and this is another step toward removing barriers to reporting concerns about participant abuse and horse health,” states Sonja Keating, USEF Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. “The new code, 2USEF (28733), is simple to text and importantly, all texts received are anonymous.”

If a member becomes aware of a USEF Safe Sport Policy violation or an equine safety or welfare concern, they now can text 2USEF (28733) directly and attach any photos, videos, or other relevant information. USEF will receive the communication, but the sender's contact information will remain unavailable to USEF. This report will then be directed to the appropriate USEF staff member for resolution.

In 2022, USEF implemented RealResponse, an anonymous reporting platform that allows members to report any issues anonymously and quickly regarding violations of the USEF Safe Sport Policy, including the MAAPP.

Additionally, USEF members and participants will now be able to submit anonymous reports regarding Equine Safety matters through the same number. Adding this functionality to the same number will allow anonymous reporting of equine safety concerns directly observed at a competition, which may include reports of failure to follow health and safety protocols, improper training practices, and observed violations of prohibited substances practices.

“Given the success of this program, it made sense for us to expand the use of RealResponse to horse health concerns, too,” states Keating. “Now, a member only needs to remember 2USEF (28733) to easily report a concern.”

USEF has updated the MAAPP posters to include QR codes that will direct members to the anonymous texting platform.

More information on additional ways to report concerns regarding violations of the USEF Safe Sport Policy can be found here.

Members are also welcome to report Equine Safety matters by emailing [email protected] or by calling 800-633-2472. Equine health and safety concerns may also be reported via the USEF webpage.