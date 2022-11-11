USEF Eventing National Championships Underway at The Dutta Corp. Tryon International Three-Day Event; Schedule Updated Due to Weather Advisory

Mill Spring, N.C. – Eventing athletes are vying for national champion titles this week as The Dutta Corp. USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship and USEF Young Rider Eventing Championship presented by USEA (YRC) get underway in North Carolina. The Dutta Corp. Tryon International Three-Day Event is hosting these prestigious championships, which cap off the 2022 competition season for U.S. eventing.

Liz Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

A total of 15 athlete-and-horse combinations are competing for the CCI4*-L championship, and the first five of those entries completed their dressage tests on Thursdsay. Liz Halliday-Sharp (Lexington, Ky.) currently leads the standings with Deniro Z, a 2008 KWPN gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties, LLC. The pair earned a 29.0 penalty score for their dressage test, putting them just 0.2 points ahead of Dan Kreitl (Muncie, Ind.) and Carmango, Kay Dixon’s 2013 Westphalian gelding.

The dressage phase for the CCI3*-L also started on Thursday, including the first three of eight combinations for the YRC at that level. Jordan Riske (Manchester, Mich.) and Redemption Song, her own 2012 Thoroughbred mare, are currently in the lead for the CCI3*-L YRC on a penalty score of 36.5.

Jordan Riske and Redemption Song. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Schedule Changes Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

In light of the potential impact of tropical storm Nicole, which is projected to cause significant rainfall in the area on Friday, Tryon International Three-Day Event management, in consultation with competition officials and veterinary support staff, made the decision to postpone the cross-country and show jumping phases that were originally scheduled to take place on Friday. The remaining dressage rides will run as scheduled on Friday. The updated schedule can be found here.

