USEF Eventing Championships Are Underway at Galway Downs

Temecula, Calif. – Three USEF Eventing Championships are set to begin at Galway Downs in Temecula, Calif. Running Nov. 2-4, these championships are the culmination of the combinations’ preparations throughout the competition season. The USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship, USEF CCI2*-L Eventing National Championship, and USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships presented by USEA will showcase some of the top eventing combinations from across the country.

USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship

Liz Halliday and Shanroe Cooley

(Tina Fitch Photography)

A small but mighty field of 10 U.S. combinations will tackle the USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship on the West Coast. Liz Halliday (Lexington, Ky.) was the 2022 Reserve Champion with Deniro Z. Fresh off a team silver medal at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, she brings two promising mounts in the form of Cooley Nutcracker, a 2014 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Tolant R x Ballyshan Cleopatra) owned by The Nutcracker Syndicate and Renee Lane, and Shanroe Cooley, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Dallas x Shanroe Sapphire) owned by Ocala Horse Properties, LLC. Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) is no stranger to winning a National Championship title, having won the 2023 Land Rover/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian™ earlier this year with Mai Baum. She has three talented mounts aiming for their own chance at a title—Cooley By Design, a 2012 Zangersheide gelding (Plot Blue x Uthree Z) owned by Gina Economou; Elliot V, a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Zavall VDL x Vera R) owned by Elliot V Partnership; and Kynan, a 2015 KWPN gelding (Envoy x Danieta) owned by the Kynan Syndicate LLC.

USEF CCI2*-L Eventing National Championship

A field of 38 U.S. combinations will vie for the title in the USEF CCI2*-L Eventing National Championship. Helen Alliston (San Ramon, Calif.) is a past National Champion with her 2022 USEF Advanced Horse Trials National Championship with Ebay, and she could add another title to her resume with up-and-coming mount, Call Me Rudi, a 2015 Bavarian Sporthorse gelding (Clooney x Genia) owned by John Matheny and Alliston Equestrian. Helen will face competition from a talented field, which includes her husband James Alliston (San Ramon, Calif.) and Cora, a 2015 Oldenburg mare (Commissario x La-Montana) owned by Alliston Equestrian.

USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships presented by USEA

Three divisions make up the USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships presented by USEA: CCI3*-L, CCI2*-L, and CCI1*-L. In the CCI3*-L, three U.S. combinations (two from Area VI and one from Area VII) will vie for the Individual Champion title. In the CCI2*-L, the U.S. teams from Area VI and Area VII will go head-to-head for the Team Champion title, while 12 U.S. combinations (Areas V, VI, and VII) aim for the Individual Champion title. Rounding out the championship, the CCI1*-L will see teams from Area VI, Area VII, and Alberta/Ontario compete for the Team Champion title with 17 combinations (Areas V, VI, VII for the U.S. and Alberta and Ontario for Canada) competing for an Individual Champion title.

Competition Information

All championship divisions perform their dressage tests on Thursday, November 2, followed by cross-country on Friday, November 3. Competition concludes on Saturday, November 4, with the show jumping phase.

