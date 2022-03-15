USEF Establishes the USEF Ukraine Relief Fund to Support Ukraine Horses and Equestrians

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian will be joining the FEI in their recently announced efforts to provide support to the equestrian community of Ukraine by establishing the USEF Ukraine Relief Fund. One-hundred percent of funds collected will go to the FEI solidarity relief fund and directly to those in need of support. The FEI is liaising closely with the Ukrainian Equestrian Federation (UEF) and neighboring countries to facilitate support. The USEF Board of Directors has committed to allocating additional relief funding.



The UEF reports “Horse owners, riding schools, athletes, breeders, and professionals are in desperate conditions without any resources of saving their horses. By making a donation or offering help, you will provide the Ukrainian equestrian community a hope for a better future and save lives of the Ukrainians and their loved ones."



USEF President Tom O’Mara reinforced the importance of the Ukraine relief effort, stating, “The U.S. equestrian community always comes together to help fellow equestrians and horses in need. The acts of war in the Ukraine require all of us to join in supporting human and horse welfare in the areas impacted however we can. We will work closely with FEI to ensure all funds contributed are distributed to those who need it most.”



To make a tax deductible donation please visit the USEF Ukraine Relief Fund Donation and help horses page here or send a check to USEF Memo: USEF Ukraine Relief Fund.