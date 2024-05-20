USEF Endurance Logbook Now Available Online

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the release of the USEF Endurance Logbook, which is now available online. The USEF Endurance Logbook is a free tool for riders to use to track all their horse's training and competition history in one place.

Included within the logbook, you will find pages to record the following information:

Horse's details including name, breed, foaling date, etc.

Horse's identification information

Vaccination log

Medication log

Current and previous owner information

Training notes

Event information, vet card, and results

The logbook can be downloaded as a pdf from USEF.org and filled in electronically, or it can be printed by the user and utilized as a hard-copy document.

Please contact Nicole Zerbee, USEF Director of Endurance, at [email protected], with any questions and to register your logbook and receive a USEF Logbook ID.

