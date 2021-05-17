USEF COVID-19 Action Plan Update: USEF Will Implement New Protocols Regarding the Use of Face Coverings/Masks at USEF-Licensed Competitions

Dear USEF Members,



Beginning May 17, 2021, USEF will implement new protocols regarding the use of face coverings/masks at USEF-licensed competitions in response to recently updated CDC recommendations. Please click here to access the full amendments to the USEF COVID-19 Action Plan protocols.



This change means that unless more restrictive requirements are imposed by state or local governments or by competition organizers, any individual who is fully vaccinated is no longer required to wear a face covering/mask at USEF competitions when outdoors and at least six feet from any other individuals, except individuals in the same immediate household. However, if you enter an area that is fully or partially indoors, you must wear your face covering/mask and stay socially distanced. Since there is a likelihood that you will enter an indoor area while at a competition, stay prepared and keep a face covering/mask with you at all times. We will continue to support organizers who feel it is in the best interest of their event to impose stronger requirements.



While we are all looking forward to the continued easing of restrictions on COVID-related protocols, we must also realize that the effects of the pandemic are not over and as cases increase and decrease, state and local modifications may occur. Overall, our community has done a great job of not only being one of the first organized sports to reopen, but has also successfully kept our sport open by complying with the USEF COVID-19 Action Plan. As we continue to ease restrictions, we must do so in a responsible and moderated manner. Personal responsibility continues to be a critical component of easing restrictions and ensuring we can continue to enjoy equestrian sport.



Thank you again for your compliance with the Action Plan requirements.

Best regards,