USEF Competition COVID Protocols Update: Developing Plans to Permit Spectators at USEF Competitions

Dear USEF Members,

We have all been watching the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and are looking forward to the day when our world will return to a level of pre-pandemic normalcy. As more and more individuals across the country are getting vaccinated, hope is increasing that we are getting closer to this goal. However, the threats posed by the numerous virus variants, coupled with the increase in COVID cases in many of the states that have recently lifted restrictions, remind us that now is not the time to let our guard down. We must remain vigilant and continue to engage in the practices proven to reduce the risk of virus transmission (mask-wearing, social distancing, and frequent hand-washing).

To this end, the current USEF COVID-19 Action Plan remains in place for all USEF-licensed competitions. However, we are optimistic that we will be able to permit a limited number of spectators at USEF-licensed competitions by mid-May. Further updates and new protocols will be provided in the coming weeks so that organizers and spectators have time to prepare in advance.

To develop the safest possible USEF spectator protocols for use at competitions nationwide, we are regularly consulting with our USEF Chief Medical Officer and national public health organizations while staying up to date on the COVID status in each state. Like the other requirements outlined in the USEF COVID-19 Action Plan, these protocols will apply unilaterally to all USEF-licensed competitions, regardless of location. The only exceptions involve instances where state, county, or local government and health authorities or a particular competition organizer have more stringent requirements in place, in which case those more stringent requirements take precedence.

We thank you for your participation in USEF competitions and your support of the COVID-19 Action Plan. Your efforts have helped keep you and those around you safe and healthy and our sport open and operating during this devastating global pandemic. It is important that we all continue to work together on a safe return to more normal and healthier times for everyone.



Best regards,

Thomas F. X. O’Mara William J. Moroney

President Chief Executive Officer