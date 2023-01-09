USEF Combined Driving National Championships for Intermediate Divisions Is Underway at Tryon Fall CDE

Mill Spring, N.C. – Three National Champion titles are on the line this week as horses, ponies, and driving athletes take the stage at the Tryon International Equestrian Center. The Tryon Fall CDE runs through Sunday, Sept. 24, and hosts the national championships for intermediate divisions.

Louise Fox and Hidden Hollow William. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Louise Fox and Hidden Hollow William, her own 2009 Miniature Horse gelding, earned the top dressage score in the Intermediate Single VSE (Very Small Equine) division, leading the way with a 55.07.

In the Intermediate Single Pony division, Sarah Reitz currently leads the standings with a 49.33 after dressage. She drives her own Fferm Gwenffrwd Onyx Star, a 2007 Welsh Pony gelding.

In the Intermediate Single Horse division, which is the largest national championship division at this event, Michele Johnson and Golden Sunset, her own 2011 KWPN gelding, currently hold the lead with a 47.87.

The sole entry in the Intermediate Pair Horse division, Jennifer Johnson, stands on a dressage score of 54.53. Johnson drove her own Andalusian mares, JC Espirital and JC Plumona.

Sarah Reitz, Michele Johnson, and Jennifer Johnson are all part of the USEF Developing Athlete Program for Combined Driving for 2023. This program is part of the athlete development pathway and aims to provide guidance and educational resources for select athlete/horse combinations who have demonstrated the potential to eventually represent the Land Rover U.S. Driving Team in international competition. Learn more here.

Competition at the Tryon Fall CDE will continue on Saturday, Sept. 22, with the exciting marathon phase on the Tryon International Equestrian Center’s White Oak course beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Results

