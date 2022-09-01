USEF Accepting Nominations for Board of Director Position

Lexington, Ky.- The United States Equestrian Federation Nominating Committee is accepting nominations for the position of Vice-President through Friday, September 30. Nominations may be submitted to [email protected] by USEF Senior Active members. In order to be eligible for nomination, the individual must be a Senior Active Member in Good Standing who has served on the Board of Directors within the preceding six years. Good Standing requires the satisfactory completion of a USEF background check and SafeSport Training, among other requirements. Additionally, the candidate must meet the qualification criteria enumerated in Bylaw 302, Section 4.

The Nominating Committee will screen all nominations received and conduct interviews, if necessary, and choose one candidate to put forward to the Board of Directors. At the USEF Annual Meeting in January, the Board of Directors will elect a Vice-President, whose term will begin immediately and end in January 2027.

For any questions about the nominating process or eligibility for nomination, contact Sonja S. Keating, USEF General Counsel, at [email protected] or (859) 225-2045.