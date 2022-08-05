U.S. Vaulting Team Horses Prepare for First Day of Competition Tomorrow Featuring Individual Male, Individual Female, and Squad Compulsories

Herning, Denmark – The U.S. Vaulting Team will begin competition at the Mustang Corp. 2022 FEI World Vaulting Championships in Herning, Denmark, tomorrow, August 6, featuring Individual Male, Individual Female, and Squad Compulsory Tests. All eight horses presented at the First Horse Inspection today were passed by the ground jury and deemed fit to compete for the week of competition ahead. The U.S. Vaulting Team will feature three athletes competing in the Individual Female division, two athletes competing in the Individual Male division, one Pas de Deux combination, and one Squad, all vying for medals over the course of four days of competition.

Emily Rose & 32 Eldoctro

©ShannonBrinkmanPhotography

The Squad (Oak Hills Squad) will start off vaulting competition tomorrow with their Compulsory Test at 9:10 a.m. GMT+2/3:10 a.m. ET, while Emily Rose (Santa Cruz, Calif.) will be the first vaulter in the U.S. contingent to contest the Compulsory Test in the Individual Female division at 1:05 p.m. GMT+2/7:05 a.m. ET. Tessa Divita (Portola Valley, Calif.) will go 16th in the order at 2:05 p.m. GMT+2/8:05 a.m. ET, while Kimberly Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.) is set to compete at 4:09 p.m. GMT+2/10:09 a.m. ET as the 33 out of 35 competitors in the division.



The FEI World Male Individual Compulsory Test will begin at 5:30 p.m. GMT+2/11:30 a.m. ET with Daniel Janes (Moss Beach, Calif.) going 14th in the order at 6:55 p.m. GMT+2/12:55 p.m. ET, ahead of teammate Jace Brooks (Eagle Mountain, Utah), who will go 15th in the order of go at 7:00 p.m. GMT+2/1:00 p.m. ET.



