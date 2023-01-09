U.S. Team Set to Compete at 2023 FEI Endurance Pan American Championships

Llay Llay, Chile – Four athlete-and-horse combinations will represent the U.S. this week at the 2023 FEI Endurance Pan American Championships, competing as a team in the senior division. The opening ceremony took place on Wednesday afternoon, welcoming teams and individual competitors from ten countries.

Team USA at the 2023 FEI Endurance Pan American Championships opening ceremony. ©Nicole Zerbee/US Equestrian

The following combinations will be representing the U.S. Endurance Team:

Niki Beck (Gillette, Wyo.) and Majestic Cloudy Boy , her own 2009 Appaloosa gelding

(Gillette, Wyo.) and , her own 2009 Appaloosa gelding Uma Kraskin (Deland, Fla.) and CL Magnolia , a 2014 mare owned by Carlos Letelier

(Deland, Fla.) and , a 2014 mare owned by Carlos Letelier Tom Rajala (Hillsborough, N.C.) and HF Barii , a 2010 Arabian mare owned by Maxi Wimmer

(Hillsborough, N.C.) and , a 2010 Arabian mare owned by Maxi Wimmer Cheryl Van Deusen (New Smyrna Beach, Fla.) and C.L. Misteriosa, a 2012 mare owned by Carlos Letelier

The U.S. team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Lisanne Dorion, team veterinarian Dr. Olivia Rudolphi, and US Equestrian Director of Endurance Nicole Zerbee.

The first vet inspection will take place on Thursday, Nov. 23, at 3:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. ET). The ride begins at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, with the prize giving scheduled for 8:00 p.m. that evening.

The Pan Am course measures 121.22 km (~75 miles) and is located near the town of Llay Llay, Chile, in the mountains north of the capital city of Santiago. The course consists of four loops described as sandy roads through avocado orchards with approximately 100 meters of elevation change.

Competition Information

For more information on the 2023 FEI Endurance Pan American Championships for Seniors and Young Riders & Juniors, visit panamchile.cl.

