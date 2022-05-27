U.S. Jumping Team Takes Sixth Place in FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Lisbon CSIO3*

Lisbon, Portugal – The U.S. Jumping program was in action across Europe today, with a four-member CSIO5* team in Rome, Italy, and a four-member team in Lisbon, Portugal competing in the FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Lisbon CSIO3*. The team in Portugal was comprised of Daisy Farish, Charlotte Jacobs, Alex Matz, and Julie Welles, and led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski. The team finished on a team total of 24 faults following two rounds of competition at the Sociedade Hípica Portuguesa.



Julie Welles (Wellington, Fla.) and Constable II led the team as the trailblazer of the group, navigating the course designed by Bernardo Costa Cabral (POR). The pair dropped a single rail in their first tour of the course to add four faults to the team score with three more combinations to come.

Alex Matz & Cashew CR

©NunoPragana

Aboard her mount Edocenta, Charlotte Jacobs (East Aurora, N.Y.) was the second combination out for the team, with an efficient round around the beautifully set track on the grass, adding four faults to their first-round score.



In his U.S. Jumping Team debut, Alex Matz (Coatesville, Pa.) and Cashew CR wowed securing the only double clear effort of the day for the team. The pair dashed through the track, finishing their first round in 71.01 seconds to keep the team competitive as they looked to their final combination in Farish and Gerko. Farish (Versailles, Ky.) and Gerko added eight faults to their first tour of the track, which served as the drop score for the team, moving them to the second round on eight faults.



Unfortunately, in the second round, Welles and Constable II, a 2007 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Cherry Knoll Farm, were eliminated, putting pressure on the remaining three team members in Jacobs, Matz, and Farish to finish as a team. Jacobs and Edocenta, a 2012 Oldenburg mare owned by North Star, added eight faults, dropping two rails in their second effort around the course.



Matz and Cashew CR, a 2008 Holsteiner gelding owned by Dorothy Matz, rode their second effort perfectly, with almost identical precision to their first round. The pair crossed through the finish in 71.06 seconds and were one of only three double clear efforts of the day. Farish and Gerko, a 2011 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Lanes End Show Jumping, concluded the team competition with eight faults in their final round.



For more information visit www.csiolisboa.com.



Results



