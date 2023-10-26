U.S. Eventing Team Accepted at First Horse Inspection to Start Week of Competition with Dressage Phase Tomorrow at Santiago 2023

Santiago, Chile – The four team combinations and traveling reserve were all accepted at the first horse inspection today in Santiago, also completing their official ring familiarization before the start of dressage tomorrow, where the United States has drawn first in the overall order with nine countries represented and 34 total entries. Dressage will begin at 11:00 a.m. GMT-3/10:00 a.m. ET and streamed live on ClipMyHorseTV via FEI TV.



“All of the horses arrived in very good order here in Chile, as did our athletes. We’ve had good few days of training at the venue and everyone is ready for action to start tomorrow,” said Chef d’Equipe Bobby Costello. The first horse inspection went great and were beautifully turned out by the grooms followed by a beneficial ring familiarization – we’re ready to go.”

©MattTurer/USEquestrian

Sydney Elliott (Benton, La.) and QC Diamantaire, a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens, will go first in the team rotation tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. GMT-3/10:00 a.m. ET to kick things off for the United States. Sharon White (Summit Point, W.V.) and her own Claus 63, a 2012 Holsteiner gelding, are set to head down the centerline at 11:58 a.m. GMT-3/10:58 a.m. ET, as the second pair for the team. Caroline Pamakcu (Miami Beach, Fla.) and HSH Blake, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by herself, Mollie Hoff, and Sherrie Martin, will follow as the third combination in the order at 1:22 p.m. GMT-3/12:22 p.m. ET, while Liz Halliday (Ocala, Fla.) and Miks Master C, a 2015 Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Debby Palmer and Ocala Horse Properties LLC, rounding out the day as the team anchors at 2:26 p.m. GMT-3/1:26 p.m. ET.



Schedule | Streaming | Results



Watch all of the equestrian competition live on ClipMyHorseTV October 22. For more information on the 2023 Santiago Pan American Games, visit www.santiago2023.org/en.



Keep Up with US Equestrian

Stay up to date on US Equestrian Teams at the Pan American Games on US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter or our discipline-specific accounts for USA Dressage, USA Eventing, and USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.