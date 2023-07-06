US Equestrian’s Class Specification Tool Makes Building Judge’s Cards Easy

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian would like to remind show managers and licensed officials that the Class Specifications Tool is available to assist in building judge’s cards for upcoming competitions. The tool provides the class title, judging specifications, class procedure, and USEF section code.

The Class Specifications Tool is located on your licensed official's dashboard at officials.usef.org when you are logged in to your USEF.org account. Access the tool by clicking the tile labeled “Class Specs.”

How to Use the Class Specifications Tool

Select the competition year and breed or discipline from the dropdown menus.

Select the class from the dropdown menu that appears below.

Click “Show.” Additional information will appear below.

Click the “Select” button next to each of the class sections you would like to use.

Once you’ve selected all of your classes, click the “Export Cards” button at the bottom of the screen to download the information for the judge’s cards in an .xls spreadsheet.

The Class Specifications Tool is currently available for the following breeds and disciplines:

Andalusian/Lusitano

Arabian

Connemara

Carriage Pleasure Driving

English Pleasure

Friesian

Hackney

Morgan

National Show Horse

Parade Horse

Paso Fino

Roadster

Saddle Seat Equitation

Saddlebred

Shetland

Welsh

Western

Western Dressage

Western Seat Equitation

Questions? Contact Nicole Zerbee, National Breeds & Disciplines Operations Manager, at [email protected] for more information.