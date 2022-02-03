US Equestrian Welcomes Susan Edwards as Director of Endurance, Art Priesz as Endurance Discipline Management Advisor, and Lisanne Dorion as Endurance Chef d’Equipe

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the hiring of Susan Edwards as Director of Endurance, as well as contractor, Art Priesz, as the first Endurance Discipline Management Advisor. Both Edwards and Priesz started in their roles in January, while Chef d’Equipe Lisanne Dorion will also continue in her role through the 2022 FEI Endurance World Championship, 2023 FEI Endurance World Championship for Juniors & Young Riders, and 2023 Pan American Endurance Championships.

Edwards is a lifelong equestrian, having competed and trained in the hunter/jumper disciplines since childhood. She is an avid equestrian with vast experience in multi-discipline competition environments around the U.S. Prior to joining US Equestrian, Edwards spent more than two decades in staffing and operations roles for major sporting, social, and professional events. In Edwards’ role as Director of Endurance, she will manage the high-performance program, as well as development pathways for the discipline, while supporting the implementation of new endurance competition products to encourage growth in the sport from the grass roots level through to the elite levels of the sport.



“As an employee of US Equestrian, I look forward to joining in leading the discipline of Endurance forward for the next generation of horses and athletes and encouraging the sport to become well-developed and suitable for all levels in the U.S. with a distinct path to grow from grassroots riders to international competitors,” said Edwards. “This will be accomplished through creating new programs, procedures, and events that will equitably develop the sport to reward the athletes, owners, trainers, and organizers.”



Art Priesz will serve as a consultant for the program, advising and assisting in the development of sustainable new pathways for success at both the national and international levels. Priesz has a diverse background having practiced law nationally and internationally in litigation and business advising, and notably has served on both the USET Foundation and USEF Board of Directors. He has also served as Chair of the Endurance High Performance Committee and acted as an advisor to various other committees regarding rules, officials, and selection, and was the former Chef d’Equipe for the team in the early 2000's. Priesz will support Edwards and US Equestrian in developing new pipelines for the program moving forward, a modernized and participant driven selection process. The department will also focus on membership and participation growth to build bridges within the broader community and expansion of competition opportunities from the grassroots levels through international competition. Priesz’s responsibilities will also include recommendations and planning regarding affiliate issues.



Lisanne Dorion, who served as the U.S. Endurance Team’s Chef d’Equipe at both international championships in 2021, has renewed her contract through 2023, and will lead the teams at the FEI Endurance World Championships in Verona, Italy, in October of this year, as well as at the FEI Endurance World Championships for Juniors and Young Riders next year in Castelsagrat, France, in September of 2023 and the FEI Pan American Endurance Championships in Santiago, Chile, in October of 2023.



For more information on USA Endurance, please visit www.usef.org/endurance.



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date with U.S. Endurance by following USA Endurance on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEndurance.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.