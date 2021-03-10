US Equestrian Welcomes Perrigo as Title Sponsor of U.S. Para Dressage Competitions

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce Perrigo Company plc as the new title sponsor of all U.S. CPEDI para dressage competitions in 2021 and 2022. The first of these competitions is the Perrigo CPEDI 3*, which will take place from March 12-14, 2021 at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla., followed by the Perrigo Tryon Summer Dressage CPEDI hosted from June 17-20 in Mill Spring, N.C.

“We’re proud to sponsor the Perrigo/U.S. Para Dressage CPEDI events and the elite athletes competing this season,” said Murray S. Kessler, President and CEO of Perrigo. “For athletes at the peak of their sport, casual athletes, or individuals looking to better manage their overall wellness, Perrigo is committed to providing quality, affordable self-care products that consumers trust. Our partnership with US Equestrian reflects this vision and our commitment to making lives better.”

The Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team and U.S. para dressage program have achieved unprecedented levels of success in recent years, with the U.S. currently holding the top spot on the FEI Para Dressage World Team Rankings. The sport continues to grow at the grassroots level through the U.S. Para Dressage Coach Certificate Program, which has introduced new coaches and athletes to the competitive para dressage arena.

“We are so thrilled to have Perrigo join us in supporting para dressage competition in the U.S.,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “The future is bright for the sport in America, and our partnership with Perrigo will help maintain this momentum to expand competitive opportunities for our para equestrian athletes.”

Tune in to the live stream of the Perrigo CPEDI3* Wellington, March 12-14, on USEF Network.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is dedicated to making lives better by bringing quality, affordable self-care products that consumers trust everywhere they are sold. The company is a leading provider of over-the-counter health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.