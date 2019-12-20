US Equestrian Welcomes MOVE ‘N SEE / PIXIO and PIXEM as New Official Partner Through 2021

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce an official partnership with MOVE ‘N SEE / PIXIO and PIXEM as the new Official Training Device of US Equestrian through 2021. MOVE ‘N SEE / PIXIO and PIXEM is a world-renowned indoor/outdoor remote camera supporting digital training and playback observation of training rides and lessons. MOVE ‘N SEE / PIXIO and PIXEM outdoor and indoor auto-follow robot cameras will be available for purchase through US Equestrian’s MemberPerks program, where US Equestrian members will receive a ten percent discount on PIXIO/PIXEM equipment and a complimentary six-month live lesson subscription with PIXEM.



“The MOVE ‘N SEE / PIXIO and PIXEM technology is incredibly valuable to both athletes and coaches, and provides a platform to receive real-time instruction and feedback remotely, which is an incredible asset to not only our elite athletes, but also many of our members,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “We see this as a beneficial asset that can help continue development in sport through expanded accessibility to coaching and learning.”



The partnership with MOVE ‘N SEE / PIXIO and PIXEM will provide state-of-the-art assistance to US Equestrian’s High Performance Programs, as remote cameras will be supplied to help identified athletes connect with coaches and trainers regardless of geographic location. The MOVE ‘N SEE / PIXIO and PIXEM technology records indoor and outdoor performances for replay, but also provides a zero-delay live streaming feature for coaches and athletes to utilize in real-time. MOVE ‘N SEE / PIXIO and PIXEM is also an FEI Dressage Official Supplier and an Official FEI Campus Sponsor.



The MOVE ‘N SEE / PIXIO and PIXEM technology has several unique features making it a useful and uncomplicated training tool for athletes and coaches. The camera and accompanying software is compatible with third party cameras, or smartphones and tablets, and includes an automatic tracking and zoom feature, always keeping the focal point of the video in clear view. The footage is editable with a number of different video editing software platforms, and can be viewed in real time or played back for continued analysis review.



“The PIXIO and PIXEM robots have had great success in the US. This partnership is a major step to be closer to our prestigious American users. Video in sport allows faster improvement, more sharing and fun. We will continue to offer state of the art technologies, easy to use, for all riders,” said Eric Willemenot, founder and CEO of MOVE ‘N SEE / PIXIO and PIXEM.



About MOVE ‘N SEE / PIXIO and PIXEM

MOVE ’N SEE is the inventor of the robot cameraman. Very easy to use, it has been created to record sport trainings and activities with the very best technologies: PIXIO and PIXEM are the only robots able to work both indoor and outdoor with a high accuracy allowing a very precise zoom so that you can see yourself clearly in the video, with the unrivalled image quality of third party cameras from big brands. The company has added zero-delay live streaming features for real time live lesson through the Internet, and also a contact platform dedicated to coaches and students. All of this opens new possibilities for coaches, new opportunities for students, and speeds up progress.



