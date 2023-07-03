US Equestrian Welcomes Kim Snyder, DVM, as Team Veterinarian for Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to welcome Kimberly Snyder, DVM, PA, as the team veterinarian for the Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team. This appointment runs through the 2024 competition season.

Caption

Dr. Snyder is currently based in Wellington, Fla., where she has had her own equine practice since 2011. Prior to staking out on her own, she was an Associate Veterinarian at Palm Beach Equine Clinic for more than a decade.

A graduate of the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Snyder has served as an FEI Veterinary Delegate for Jumping and Dressage at competitions across the country since 2007. She was a member of the FEI Veterinary Committee at last summer’s FEI World Championships in Herning, Denmark, served as President of the Veterinary Committee during the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in 2019 and 2020, and was on the Veterinary Surgical Team at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

“It is an honor to be named team veterinarian for Perrgio U.S. Para Dressage Team,” said Snyder. “It is a privilege to provide support to our athletes, trainers, grooms, and owners as they represent our country in this discipline. I come from many years of experience in this sport. As a FEI level 4 veterinary delegate, I have the experience and dedication to support our team. I hope to emulate my friend, Dr. Meg Mullin, in the performance of my duties providing dedication to all those involved in this sport. I am excited to collaborate with U.S. Para Dressage and greatly appreciate the opportunity.”

Keep up with US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team by following USA Para Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAParaDressage.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.