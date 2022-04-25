US Equestrian Welcomes Artemis Horse Match as Official Horse Matching Service

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce its partnership with Artemis Horse Match, an email-driven, personalized service matching equestrians with horses and ponies available for sale, lease, and breeding.

“We are delighted with our multi-year partnership with US Equestrian,” said Nicholas Bourdon, Founder of Artemis Horse Match. "We're now in the ideal position to streamline the online horse shopping experience for buyers and sellers. With US Equestrian's support, our customers can list horses for sale and buy their next dream horse faster and with more confidence. We pride ourselves in providing our customers with the most up-to-date, verified data in our horse match emails.”

“We’re thrilled to launch a new partnership with Artemis Horse Match,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “This service will help to connect buyers and sellers in the horse market, making it easier for our members to find their perfect equine partner.”

Artemis Horse Match offers all US Equestrian members a 10% discount through MemberPerks, available through their website, www.artemishorsematch.com. Using code USEF10, members will receive 10% off their ISO Horse Request and upgrades.

About Artemis Horse Match

Located in sunny Boca Raton, Florida, Artemis Horse Match is at the forefront of online horse matchmaking. Artemis is known for being the fastest, most efficient way for equestrians to connect with serious buyers; sellers also list their horses for free. One of their greatest strengths is their pricing; no commission, no fees, flat-rate subscription. Artemis is simple to use, transparent, and competitively priced.