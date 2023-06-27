US Equestrian and SmartPak Announce Continued Partnership and Expanded Support of USEF Community Outreach Organizations

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce its continued partnership with SmartPak for 2023. SmartPak is one of the largest retailers of horse care and equestrian products in the U.S. and has been a longtime sponsor of US Equestrian.

SmartPak will continue its title sponsorship of the SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year program, which recognizes champions across all breeds and disciplines at the US Equestrian Annual Meeting each year. Additionally, US Equestrian members receive a 5% discount on all orders through SmartPak’s MemberPerk by adding their Member ID to their profile on SmartPak.com.

New for 2023, SmartPak has expanded its support of US Equestrian programs by providing products to USEF Opportunity Fund grant recipients. The Opportunity Fund provides grants to equine programs that provide access to horses and horse sports to underserved and underrepresented communities.

“SmartPak has been an exceptional partner of US Equestrian for many years, and we’re pleased to have them continue and expand their sponsorships for 2023,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “All US Equestrian members can take advantage of the MemberPerk discount on SmartPak’s wide range of horse care and riding products, and their support of the USEF Opportunity Fund will help us achieve our mission to increase participation in equestrian sports.”

“We are excited to continue our partnership with US Equestrian as title sponsor of the SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year program,” said Amanda Bodkin, SmartPak’s Marketing Manager of Partnerships and Suppliers. “Our mission at SmartPak is to power the passion of both rider and equine athlete from schooling at home to the show ring. We will continue to support the members and their horses as they strive to achieve their goals.”

About SmartPak

From the feed room to the tack room, SmartPak offers innovative solutions to help riders take great care of their horses. SmartPak, a Covetrus company, was founded in 1999 with the introduction of the patented SmartPak Supplement feeding system. The revolutionary, daily dose SmartPaks are custom-made for your horse, individually labeled and sealed for freshness. SmartPak has grown rapidly each year and is one of the largest retailers of equestrian products in the United States. SmartPak’s success has been powered by a passion for delivering an unbeatable customer experience. Visit www.smartpak.com.