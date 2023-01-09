US Equestrian Seeks Applications for U.S. Dressage Technical Advisor Role

Lexington, Ky. -- US Equestrian has announced the opening of the recruitment process for the U.S. Dressage Technical Advisor position.

This position will lead High Performance Dressage, including elite and pre-elite U.S. teams, to sustained success at the Olympic and international championship level. In addition, it will play a key role in the development of the U.S. Dressage Pathway programs, working closely with the U.S. Dressage Managing Director, the USEF Dressage Program Pathway Advisor, and the Dressage Sport Committee.

The full job description for the Dressage Technical Advisor can be viewed on the USEF website.

Questions may be submitted to [email protected] and applications are required for submission by September 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors.