US Equestrian Seeks Applications for Eventing Technical Advisor and Chef d’Equipe Position

Lexington, Ky. - Following the conclusion of the Eventing Elite Program Task Force, appointed by the US Equestrian President, US Equestrian is pleased to release the job description and begin the recruitment process for the Eventing Technical Advisor and Chef d’Equipe. This individual will lead High Performance Eventing and specifically the Elite Program and Team in the U.S. to sustained success at World Championship and Olympic Games level. The Federation endeavors to partner with a leader who will drive strategic direction in the Eventing Elite Program and foster strong communication and team culture.



Interim Eventing Chef d’Equipe and Team Manager, Robert (Bobby) Costello, began his role in April and he will continue to lead the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team through the upcoming FEI Eventing World Championships in Pratoni, Italy, this September.



Eventing Elite Program and Team Facilitator, Max Corcoran, began her role in May and will continue to support Bobby and the incoming Technical Advisor and Chef d’Equipe through the 2023 Pan American Games, after which the position will be reviewed.



The full job description for the Eventing Technical Advisor & Chef d'Equipe can be viewed on the USEF website.



Questions may be submitted to [email protected] and declarations of interest are required by Friday, August 19 at 5 p.m. ET.