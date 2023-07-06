US Equestrian Seeking Physical/Occupational Therapists to Serve as USEF Para Equestrian Classifiers

Lexington, Ky. -- US Equestrian (USEF) is pleased to announce that occupational therapists are now eligible to serve as USEF Para Equestrian National Classifiers. The Para Equestrian National Classifier course is scheduled for October 25-27 at Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C.

Register for the course: https://officials.usef.org/clinics/schedule

Apply to be a USEF Para Equestrian Classifier: https://officials.usef.org/licensing-checklist/

A classifier measures the competitor’s mobility, strength and coordination. An athlete is assessed in order to establish their Classification Profile. People with similar functional ability profiles are grouped into competition grades. In Para Dressage, the grades range from Grade I for the most severely impaired, to Grade V for the least impaired. For Para Driving, the grades range from Grade I for the most severely impaired, to Grade II for the least impaired. The competition within each grade can therefore be judged on the skill of the individual competitor on their horse, regardless of the competitor’s impairment.

The requirements to obtain and maintain status as a Para Equestrian Classifier are outlined in the USEF Licensed Officials Policies and Procedures, Section 15.1.

Keep up with US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team by following USA Para Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAParaDressage.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.