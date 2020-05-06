US Equestrian Releases COVID-19 Competition Toolkit

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has released its Licensed Competitions COVID-19 Toolkit that features the USEF Action Plan, outlining mandatory requirements and recommended best practices for competition organizers and participants as equestrian competitions prepare to resume on June 1, 2020, dependent on federal, state, and local regulations and restrictions.

Ensuring the health, safety, and welfare of participants and their horses is a paramount priority for US Equestrian. The COVID-19 Competition Action Plan includes key resources and guidelines to ensure competition organizers, exhibitors, and additional stakeholders are able to accurately assess and mitigate risk when at a competition venue.

The requirements and recommendations included in the COVID-19 Action Plan are effective immediately, and will remain in place until further notice; however, the document may be subject to modifications as guidance from the federal government and public health officials is adjusted or updated. In addition, once USEF receives notification of the FEI’s Guidelines, an amended document with updates to the current protocol will be issued.

In addition to the Action Plan, the Toolkit provides several resources and tools for use by both organizers and participants to assess the current situations in their respective states, mitigate virus transmission and spread, and assist in the management of risks associated with COVID-19.

US Equestrian will continue to monitor developments, while actively referencing and reviewing updates from the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as regularly consult with members and competition organizers as we navigate through our “new normal” together.

Click here to view the Licensed Competition COVID-19 Toolkit.

