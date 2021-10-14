US Equestrian Prepares for 2022 Annual Meeting in Naples, Florida – Registration Now Open!

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced registration is now open for the 2022 USEF Annual Meeting to be held at Naples Grande Beach Resort in Naples, Fla., from January 13-15, 2022. The 2022 USEF Annual Meeting will feature three days of meetings and conferences, as well as the Pegasus Awards Celebration on Thursday, January 13, and the SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards Celebration on Saturday, January 15. Register for the 2022 USEF Annual Meeting here!

Join us January 13-15 on the Paradise Coast in sunny Naples, Florida

The 2022 USEF Annual Meeting will kick-off on Thursday with in-person meetings of several key councils and committees and lead up to a General Session presentation hosted by President Tom O’Mara taking place on Friday, January 14. The first Board of Directors Meeting of the new year will take place on Saturday, January 15, with an open session, accessible by members. Additional information regarding virtual offerings will be coming soon.

Two signature award galas take centerstage in the evenings. The Pegasus Awards Ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 13, recognizing the industry’s notable and dedicated horsemen and women for their annual and ongoing achievements. Award nominations for the Pegasus Awards are now open and can be accessed here. Saturday, January 15, The SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards Celebration will memorialize the top participants and point-earners from the 2021 competition year, concluding with the prestigious Horse of the Year and Equestrian of the Year honors. To purchase tickets for the Pegasus Awards Ceremony and SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards tickets click here.

This year’s annual meeting location is the beautiful Naples Grande Beach Resort in Naples, Fla., which boasts three outdoor swimming pools, a championship golf course, a full-service spa, and 23-acres of beachfront access for hotel guests. US Equestrian has secured a discounted group rate of $249 plus tax. This rate includes complimentary bicycle rentals, range balls + use of the driving range at Naples Grande Golf Club, 24-hour fitness center access, beach towels, and beachfront chaise lounges! To make your reservation, click here. The final date to receive this special rate is Friday, December 17, 2021. Early Bird Convention Registration must be received by January 5, 2022, to receive the discounted rate. On-site Registration opens January 12.

To reserve your accommodations for the 2022 USEF Annual Meeting, click here. For more information, please visit www.usef.org/annual-meeting.



