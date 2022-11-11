Search
US Equestrian will be closed on Friday, November 11th, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day.
Latest COVID-19 Updates from US Equestrian can be found on the Coronavirus Disease Resources and Updates page.
US Equestrian Opens Bid Process for Vacant Weeks on 2023-2027 Eventing Calendar

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Nov 11, 2022, 5:00 PM EST

Lexington, Ky. – Bid process opened this week for vacant weeks remaining on the 2023-2027 Eventing Calendar. The bid process will be conducted in accordance with the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L, & Advanced Policies and Procedures. The bidding will be open for two weeks. The applications will be reviewed by the Eventing Strategic Calendar Task Force who will make a recommendation to the Eventing Sport Committee. Final approval is given by the Board of Directors.

 

Area 6 Weeks Available for Bidding (Bids Opened November 9)

  • Week 7 – One event offering the Advanced level in Area 6
  • Week 11 – One event offering the Advanced level in Area 6
  • Week 16 One event offering the CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S, and CCI3*-L levels in Area 6
  • Week 21 – One event offering the Advanced level in Area 6
  • Week 23 – One event offering the CCI4*-S and/or Advanced level(s) in Area 6
  • Week 36 – One event offering the Advanced level in Area 6
  • Week 41 – One event offering the CCI4*-S level in Area 6 with the option to also add the Advanced level if desired

 

Area 7 Weeks Available for Bidding (Bids Opened November 10)

  • Week 23 – One event offering the CCI4*-S and/or Advanced level(s) in Area 7
  • Week 26 – One event offering the Advanced level in Area 7

 

Area 2 Weeks Available for Bidding (Bids Opened November 11)

  • Week 28 – One event offering the Advanced level in Area 2

 

Area 5 Weeks Available for Bidding (Bids Opened November 11)

  • Week 18 – One event offering the CCI3*-L in Area 5

 

For full details on how to bid and the applicable forms, please visit the U.S. Eventing Calendar webpage.

 

Inquiries and submission can be made to [email protected].

 

View the 2023-2027 Eventing Calendar.