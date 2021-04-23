US Equestrian Now Accepting Bids to Host the 2022-2024 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is now accepting bids to host the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions in 2022, 2023, and 2024. The deadline for applications is Friday, April 23, 2021.

Beginning in 2022, Festival of Champions will include the /USEF Para Dressage National Championship. Additionally, the USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships will include a division for 7-year-old horses for the first time in 2022.

In total, the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions includes 16 national championship divisions:

USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship

USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

USEF Para Dressage National Championship

USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship

USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

USEF Children Dressage National Championship

USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships for 4-, 5-, 6, and 7-Year-Old Horses

USEF Developing Horse Dressage National Championships for Grand Prix and Prix St. Georges

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions

More information about host venue requirements and the host site application form can be found here. Please contact Kristen Brett, Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected] with any questions.