US Equestrian Now Accepting Bids to Host the 2022-2024 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Mar 11, 2021, 8:50 AM EST

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is now accepting bids to host the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions in 2022, 2023, and 2024. The deadline for applications is Friday, April 23, 2021.

Beginning in 2022, Festival of Champions will include the /USEF Para Dressage National Championship. Additionally, the USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships will include a division for 7-year-old horses for the first time in 2022.

In total, the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions includes 16 national championship divisions:

  • USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship
  • USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship
  • USEF Para Dressage National Championship
  • USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship
  • USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship
  • USEF Junior Dressage National Championship
  • USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship
  • USEF Children Dressage National Championship
  • USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships for 4-, 5-, 6, and 7-Year-Old Horses
  • USEF Developing Horse Dressage National Championships for Grand Prix and Prix St. Georges
  • USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions

More information about host venue requirements and the host site application form can be found here. Please contact Kristen Brett, Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected] with any questions.