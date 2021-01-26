US Equestrian Now Accepting Applications for 2021 U.S. Endurance Chef d’Equipe Position

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has opened application submissions for the position of U.S. Endurance Chef d’Equipe for the following 2021 Championship events. The U.S. Endurance Chef d’Equipe will serve as Chef d’Equipe and USEF’s representative (per FEI General Regulations) for the 2021 FEI Senior World Endurance Championships in San Rossore (Pisa), Italy from May 19-24, 2021, the 2021 FEI Junior & Young Rider World Endurance Championship in Ermelo, Netherlands from September 6-13, 2021, as well as (subject to funding and entries) the 2021 FEI Pan American Endurance Championships in Campinas, Brazil from July 26-30, 2021. Applications are due by February 15, 2021.



The U.S. Endurance Chef d’Equipe position requires a minimum of five (5) years of involvement in the FEI Endurance discipline, as well as an intricate knowledge of the 2021 FEI Endurance Rules, and a good understanding of the FEI EADCMRs. The position also includes several other eligibility requirements necessary for consideration. Applicants will be asked, where possible, to declare all Conflicts of Interest with possible athlete applicants.



Responsibilities of the role will include attendance at Chef d’Equipe meetings during any championship where they are managing a team, liaison with the Technical Delegate, Ground Jury, and Organizing Committee, as well as define and discuss competition strategy for U.S. athletes to perform to the best of their abilities to be competitive on an international stage.



The selected applicant will be required to pass a background check and must remain current with the USEF Safe Sport training requirements. The full application is available here.



For more information, please contact Steven Morrissey, Project Director of High Performance Programs, at [email protected].