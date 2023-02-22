US Equestrian and Neue Schule Continue Partnership for 2023

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that Neue Schule will continue as an Official Partner and the Official Bit of US Equestrian. Neue Schule has been a US Equestrian partner since 2015.

New for this year, Neue Schule becomes the title sponsor of the Neue Schule/USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship and the Neue Schule/USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship. Both of these prestigious champions will take place at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, August 21-27, 2023, at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill.

“Neue Schule has been a valuable partner of US Equestrian for many years, and we’re excited to have them as join us at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions as a title sponsor of the Grand Prix and Intermediaire I National Championships,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Neue Schule is known for their innovative design and quality products across multiple disciplines, and we’re pleased to have their support.”

"The entire Neue Schule team is thrilled to continue our partnership with US Equestrian," said Mette Larsen, President of Neue Schule USA. "It has been a great year of building relationships, supporting horses and riders while expanding our education around everything bits. We look forward to more great rides and happy horses this year.”

About Neue Schule

Company founder Heather Hyde started one of the first horse bit rental companies in the UK in the late 1990s after seeing firsthand how difficult it was to find bitting solutions. Seeing that the traditional and highly regarded Lorinery industry was in decline in the UK, Hyde set about filling the gap in the horse bit market with well-considered bit designs. Hyde fine-tuned her design strategy, guided by the thoughts and needs of riders and their horses as they entered the 21st century. This “new school” of thinking (“Neue Schule”) is embodied in the refined designs, more accommodating profiles, and cutting-edge materials to be found in our products. Whether out on a leisurely hack or in the heat of international competition, everything we do for bitting may lead us back to a more considered approach to the horse. Learn more at nsbitsusa.com.