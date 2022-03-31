US Equestrian and Neue Schule Announce Continued Partnership and Title Sponsorship of the USEF Junior Jumper National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Neue Schule, which will remain the Official Bit of US Equestrian. Additionally, Neue Schule will continue its title sponsorship of the Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships, a prestigious national final that includes a Prix des States and individual competition for talented young athletes.

“We thank Neue Schule for their ongoing support of US Equestrian, and their dedication to the next generation of equestrian athletes who work so hard to compete in the Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Neue Schule has a reputation for quality products and innovative design, and we’re honored to call them a partner.”

"The entire Neue Schule team is thrilled to continue our partnership with US Equestrian," said Mette Larsen, President of Neue Schule USA. "It has been a great year of building relationships, supporting horses and riders while expanding our education around everything bits. We look forward to more great rides and happy horses this year.”

Learn more at nsbitsusa.com.

About the Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships

The Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships and Prix des States provide an opportunity for U.S. junior riders to compete against their peers over multiple days of competition. The Championships features both the Prix des States Team Competition, with teams fielded by Zone, and an Individual Competition. New in 2021, the Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships offer 20 additional individual invitations to athletes from the Junior Jumper National Championship standings list who have not been selected to their zone team or as the zone’s traveling reserve. For more information on the 2022 Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships, please contact Erin Keating, Director of Jumping Development Programs, at [email protected]