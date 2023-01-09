US Equestrian Names U.S. Young Rider Team and U.S. Junior Team for 2023 FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Youth Final

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian will send two teams to represent the U.S. at the 2023 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Youth Final in Opglabbeek, Belgium, from September 14-17, 2023, with four combinations set to compete for the U.S. Young Rider Team and four for the U.S. Junior Team. Competition will begin with the Nations Cup First Round competition taking place on Thursday, September 14 at 9:00 a.m. GMT+2, followed by the Nations Cup Final, which will feature the top six teams qualified from the first round and is set to take place on the afternoon of Sunday, September 17. Both teams will be led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski.

The following combinations have been named to the U.S. Young Rider Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Alex Alston (Gahanna, Ohio)

(Gahanna, Ohio) Virginia Bonnie (Upperville, Va.)

(Upperville, Va.) Sofia Cady (Austin, Texas)

(Austin, Texas) Augusta Iwasaki (Calabasas, Calif.)

(Calabasas, Calif.) Baylee McKeever (Brewster, N.Y.)

The following combinations have been named to the U.S. Junior Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Tessa Downey (Houston, Texas)

(Houston, Texas) Stephanie Garrett (New Tork, N.Y.)

(New Tork, N.Y.) Carlee McCutcheon (Aubrey, Texas)

(Aubrey, Texas) Elise Stephens (Whitefish Bay, Wisc.)

(Whitefish Bay, Wisc.) Laurel Walker (Copper Canyon, Texas)

Competition Information

The competition will begin Thursday, September 14, and conclude Sunday, September 17, over courses designed by Rafael Suarez (GBR).

Event website | Schedule

Event website | Schedule

