US Equestrian Names U.S. Dressage Team for Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that have been named to the U.S. Dressage Team for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, as well as the first reserve combination. The dressage portion of equestrian competition will run October 22-23 and 25 at the Escuela de Equitación Regimiento Granaderos in Quillota, Chile. As USEF Dressage High Performance Pathway Advisor, George Williams will serve as the U.S. Dressage Team Chef d’Equipe.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been named to the U.S. Dressage Team for the Pan American Games and are listed in alphabetical order:

Codi Harrison (Wellington, Fla.) and Katholt’s Bossco , her 2007 Danish Warmblood gelding

(Wellington, Fla.) and , her 2007 Danish Warmblood gelding Anna Marek (Dunnellon, Fla.) and Fire Fly , a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by Janet Simile

(Dunnellon, Fla.) and , a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by Janet Simile Christian Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and Son of a Lady , a 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Christina Morgan and Clifton Simonson

(Ventura, Calif.) and , a 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Christina Morgan and Clifton Simonson Sarah Tubman (Wellington, Fla.) and First Apple, a 2010 KWPN stallion owned by Summit Farm

The following athlete-and-horse combination has been named as the first reserve combination for the U.S. Dressage Team for the Pan American Games:

Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Duenensee, a 2009 Hanoverian gelding owned by Diamante Farms

Detailed selection procedures for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games can be found here. For more information, visit santiago2023.org/en.

