US Equestrian Names Teams for Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ USA and Palm Beach Masters Youth CSIO

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the roster of team athletes who will represent the United States at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup USA and Palm Beach Masters Youth CSIO competition hosted at Deeridge Farms in Wellington, Fla., from February 12-16, 2020.



The NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team will begin their quest for qualification to the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final, held in Barcelona in October, in the team’s first outing of the 2020 season. The strong lineup of proven athletes features both seasoned veterans and young, promising talent. The team will aim for a strong finish in the first leg of the 2020 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Series and the only qualifier hosted on home soil.



“We have put together a really strong team for this event, and in a championship year, we have a busy calendar with a lot of major competitions, including a home FEI World Cup™ Finals and the Olympics, so we have riders with different priorities at this point in the season,” said Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland. “I’m really looking forward to having this team together for our first Nations Cup competition of the year. We have three veterans and two younger riders, one competing on a senior team for the first time. It’s a very good team and one that will be very competitive for a top finish.”



NetJets U.S. Jumping Team

The following athletes will represent the U.S. in the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup USA under the guidance of Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.



Margie Engle (Wellington, Fla.)



Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)



Beezie Madden (Cazenovia, N.Y.)



Brian Moggre (Flower Mound, Texas)



Jessica Springsteen (Colts Neck, N.J.)





The Palm Beach Masters Youth CSIO competition, an annual focal point of the winter circuit in the U.S., will run simultaneously with the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup USA. The Palm Beach Masters Youth CSIO features international team competition for Young Riders, Juniors, and Children, with the U.S. set to field two Young Rider teams in the FEI Jumping Young Rider Nations Cup, two Junior teams in the FEI Jumping Junior Nations Cup, and one Children’s team in the FEI Jumping Children’s Nations Cup.



“I’m really excited about both of the U.S. Young Rider teams we have competing at the Palm Beach Masters Youth CSIO this year. I’ve coached several of these athletes before on previous teams, but they’re all outstanding young riders. Having this team opportunity at such a fabulous venue is wonderful for their growth and development as U.S. team riders,” said Chef d’Equipe Anne Kurskinski, who will coach both U.S. Young Rider teams.



The internationally diverse CSIO competition will feature teams representing Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Mexico, and individual athletes competing for Colombia. In 2019, U.S. teams swept the podium in all three youth divisions - a result they will look to emulate this year.



“I’m very proud of the results we’ve produced at this show in the past and want to replicate what we accomplished last year. It’s a great start for these riders, and we’ve had many athletes who have been a part of these teams go on to be successful on other teams within the program. It really shows their dedication to the sport, and their goals are set very high,” said Chef d’Equipe DiAnn Langer, who will coach both U.S. Junior teams and the U.S. Children’s team.



US Equestrian has named the following athletes to their respective teams for the Palm Beach Masters Youth CSIO competition.



U.S. Young Rider Team

The following athletes will represent the U.S. in the FEI Jumping Young Rider Nations Cup under the guidance of Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski.



Team 1

Natalie Dean (Palo Alto, Calif.)



Coco Fath (Fairfield, Conn.)



Sophie Gochman (New York, N.Y.)



Isabella Russekoff (Greenwich, Conn.)



Team 2

Daisy Farish (Versailles, Ky.)



Alexandra Pielet (Highland Park, Ill.)



Emma Catherine Reichow (Menlo Park, Calif.)



Alessandra Volpi (Woodside, Calif.)

U.S. Junior Team

The following athletes will represent the U.S. in the FEI Jumping Junior Nations Cup under the guidance of Chef d’Equipe DiAnn Langer.



Team 1

Kathryn Hall (Versailles, Ky.)



Maggie Kehring (Woodside, Calif.)



Violet Lindemann Barnett (San Francisco, Calif.)



Madison Rauschenbach (Newburgh, N.Y.)



Team 2

Virginia Bonnie (Upperville, Va.)



Mimi Gochman (New York, N.Y.)



Hallie Grimes (Houston, Texas)



Siena Vasan (Upperville, Va.)

U.S. Children’s Team

The following athletes will represent the U.S. in the FEI Jumping Children’s Nations Cup under the guidance of Chef d’Equipe DiAnn Langer.



Stephanie Garrett (Wellington, Fla.)



Brooks Hull (North Fort Myers, Fla.)



Sara Pezza (Newburgh, N.Y.)



Laurel Walker (Dallas, Texas)



To learn more about the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup USA and the Palm Beach Masters CSIO, please visit www.palmbeachmasters.com.



