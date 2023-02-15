US Equestrian Names The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ USA CDIO3* and U.S. Dressage U25 Teams for FEI Nations Cup CDIO-U25

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the combinations selected to represent The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team and U.S. Dressage U25 Teams at the FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ USA hosted in Wellington, Fla., from February 23-26, 2023. This will be the first team outing of the 2023 competition season for The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team.

The following combinations have been selected to represent The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order. The team will be supported by Debbie McDonald and George Williams, serving as Technical Advisor and Chef d’Equipe, respectively.

Susie Dutta (Wellington, Fla.) and Don Design DC, a 2010 Hanoverian gelding owned by Susie and Tim Dutta

Charlotte Jorst (Reno, Nev.) and Zhaplin Langholt, a 2013 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Kastel Denmark

Anna Marek (Dunnellon, Fla.) and Duvel, a 2008 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Cynthia Davila

Christian Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and Son of a Lady, a 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Christina Morgan and Clifton Simonson

The following combinations have been selected to represent the U.S. Dressage U25 Stars & Stripes Team and are listed in alphabetical order. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Charlotte Bredahl.

Ben Ebeling (Wellington, Fla.) and Status Royal OLD, a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Ann Romney

Quinn Iverson (Wellington, Fla.) and Beckham 19, a 2009 Hanoverian gelding owned by Bille Davidson

Callie O’Connell (Wilmington, Mass.) and Eaton H, a 2009 KWPN gelding owned by Ruling Cortes LLC

The following combinations have been selected to represent the U.S. Dressage U25 Star-Spangled Team and are listed in alphabetical order. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Allison Brock.

Emma Asher (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and Elegance N, a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Seely Equestrian Ventures

Kylie Dickinson (Wellington, Fla.) and Ibanero Van De Vogelzang, a 2008 Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Arlene Page

Erin Nichols (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Elian Royale, a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Premiere Sport Horses

Competition Information

The FEI Dressage Nations CupTM USA will begin on Thursday, February 23, with the FEI Prix St. Georges and FEI Grand Prix, as well as the FEI Intermediate II for the CDIO-U25 team competition. Team competition for the CDIO3* will conclude following the FEI Intermediate I and FEI Grand Prix Special on Friday, February 24, while the FEI Grand Prix 16-25 will be an individual competition for the CDIO-U25. Individual winners will be crowned following the FEI Intermediate I Freestyle, FEI Grand Prix Freestyle, and the FEI Grand Prix 16-25 Freestyle on Sunday, February 26. Watch the competition live on the USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV.

Schedule and Results

