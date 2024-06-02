US Equestrian Names Combinations for 2024 U.S. Dressage European Young Rider and U25 Tours

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that have been selected to the U.S. Dressage European Young Rider Tour and U.S. Dressage European U25 Tour. The athletes will be led by George Williams, the USEF Dressage High Performance Pathway Development Advisor and Youth Coach.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected for the U.S. Dressage European Young Rider Tour and are listed in alphabetical order:

Alicia Berger (Chicago, Ill.) and Aqua Marin , a 2011 Oldenburg (Ampere x Stedinger Heide) gelding owned by Alicia Berger and Marianne Berger

(Chicago, Ill.) and , a 2011 Oldenburg (Ampere x Stedinger Heide) gelding owned by Alicia Berger and Marianne Berger Kat Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.) and Dreamgirl , her own 2008 Dutch Warmblood (Spielberg x U-Vira) mare

(Atlanta, Ga.) and , her own 2008 Dutch Warmblood (Spielberg x U-Vira) mare Nash Gagnon (Gorham, Maine) and Happy Texas Moonlight, his own 2007 Oldenburg (Happy Diamond x Texane) gelding

The combinations on the U.S. Dressage European Young Rider Tour will compete at the Le Mans CDIOY from May 30 – June 2 in Le Mans, France, and the Hagen CDIOY from June 11-16 in Hagen, Germany.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected for the U.S. Dressage European U25 Tour and are listed in alphabetical order:

Siena Harris-Gissler (New York, N.Y.) and Status Royal OLD , her own 2010 Oldenburg (Statesman x Facette Royal) gelding

(New York, N.Y.) and , her own 2010 Oldenburg (Statesman x Facette Royal) gelding Erin Nichols (Wellington, Fla.) and Elian Royale, a 2009 Dutch Warmblood (Johnson x Zafradine) gelding owned by Premiere Sport Horses

The combinations on the U.S. Dressage European U25 Tour will compete at the Le Mans CDIOU25 from May 30 – June 2 in Le Mans, France.

